JOIN US FOR OUR 58TH ANNUAL GOURMET DINNER ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2020!

FOR NIGHT-OF QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL (858) 746-9153

The Big Brothers Big Sisters 2020 Gourmet Dinner experience will feature an inspiring virtual program and auction broadcast from a central location, while guests enjoy meal and beverage options delivered to their private homes.

1-4PM Food Delivery or Pick-Up at California Native, Del Mar (dependent on your proximity to restaurant. You will be contacted on 10/9 with details). – FOOD OPTION NOW SOLD OUT

5:30PM Online arrival pre-party, featuring live music by Ryan Hiller!

6PM Program begins. To register for auction, click here. Instructions on how to bid here.

7:30 – 8PM After-party live music

Ticket Options:

$50 Donation grants you access to the Virtual Gourmet Dinner program. – STILL AVAILABLE

$100 grants you access to the Virtual Gourmet Dinner program and a bottle of wine delivered to your home. –SOLD OUT

$250 grants you access to the Virtual Gourmet Dinner program, dinner for 2 and a specialty drink/wine/beer delivered to your home, Sponsored by Empress Family of Restaurants, Powered by Frank Motors. – SOLD OUT

(Click Menu to Enlarge)

2020 Big Champions

Our 2020 Big Champions are Dawn and Jonathan Andrews, current Big Sister and Alumni Big Brother, Big Brothers Big Sisters Board Members and long-time supporters and advocates. Dawn is the Director of Diversity & Inclusion for the Sempra Energy family of companies. Jonathan is one of four founders of Andrews Lagasse Branch + Bell, LLP.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS:

For questions, contact Talia Hazard at (858) 746-9116 or TaliaH@SDBigs.org.